On the occasion that celebrates siblinghood, here’s looking at ethnic ways that Bollywood has often shown how to dress up.

Ahaan Panday, Rohit Saraf to Vedang Raina: Ethnic ways Bollywood is styling up this Raksha Bandhan

Ethnic has always been a staple for Indian festivals, and Raksha Bandhan is no exception. Rooted, full of vibrancy and equally cool at the same time.

Ahaan Panday, Rohit Saraf to Vedang Raina: Ethnic ways Bollywood is styling up this Raksha Bandhan

On the occasion that celebrates siblinghood, here’s looking at ethnic ways that Bollywood has often shown how to dress up:

Rohit Saraf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Suresh Saraf (@rohitsaraf)

Rohit Saraf keeps it traditional and vibrant in an embellished burnt orange kurta with golden detailing and long sleeves. The Revolutionaries star pairs it up with plain cream pants, creating a stark contrast against the bright hue. One can choose to pair the look with classic mojaris or loafers.

Vedang Raina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedang Raina (@vedangraina)

Vedang Raina shows how to become the life of the festival by donning a metallic green kurta, matching pants and an embellished over layer that brings the look to a full completion. The actor brings a dash of cool composure by layering it with metallic black shades.

Ishaan Khatter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

Ishaan Khatter shows how to bring the youngest sibling energy by donning a metallic kurta with minimal embroidery and pairing it with white pyjamas. The Dhadak powerhouse completes his look with brown shoes, a metal watch and a striking bracelet.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

Siddhant Chaturvedi brings in the big brother energy by donning a muted coloured kurta with matching pants, paired with a worked up layer. The Dhadak 2 actor keeps it ethnically composed by completing his look with deep brown shoes and bracelets.

Ahaan Panday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaan Panday (@ahaanpandayy)

Ahaan Panday keeps it composed and sophisticated in a black suit featuring a bandhgala, bringing in the rich aesthetic feels. One can simply choose to complete the look with full black shoes and a classic metallic watch.

Which of these looks are you opting for this Raksha Bandhan?

Also Read: Ahaan Panday and Sharvari’s next with Ali Abbas Zafar to release on March 26, 2027

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