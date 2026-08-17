The Oscar-winning composer is set to unveil a special musical tribute to the legendary singer, with Shah Rukh Khan lending his presence to the project.

AR Rahman is all set to pay a special musical tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, and it has been revealed that project received an added star presence with Shah Rukh Khan coming on board. The Oscar-winning composer recently took to X to express his gratitude to the global superstar for agreeing to be a part of the tribute music video dedicated to Bhosle and her extraordinary musical legacy.

AR Rahman thanks Shah Rukh Khan for special contribution to Asha Bhosle tribute

Sharing the update on social media, Rahman thanked Shah Rukh Khan for his contribution to the special project. He wrote, “A heartfelt thank you to dear @IamSrk for graciously agreeing to be part of Asha Bhosle ji’s tribute music video. #ComingSoon #AshaForever.”

A heartfelt thank you to dear @IamSrk for graciously agreeing to be part of Asha Bhosle ji’s tribute music video. #ComingSoon #AshaForever — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 16, 2026



The announcement has added to the anticipation around the tribute, which Rahman had conceived as a celebration of Asha Bhosle’s immense contribution to music. The composer had previously revealed that the project was initially conceptualised when Bhosle was still alive. In June, he shared a glimpse of the tribute on X, describing it as a project created to bring together musicians, traditions and sounds from across the world in honour of the legendary singer.

Rahman had written, “On this World Music Day, we celebrate a voice that has transcended generations, languages, and borders. This tribute began as a dream while Asha Bhosle ji was still with us. We had hoped she would witness the love and gratitude this project carries. Around the world, we celebrate musical legends. We are blessed to have one of our own, an artist whose voice became the soundtrack of countless lives. The most meaningful tribute felt like bringing together different musicians, traditions, and sounds to celebrate her extraordinary legacy. This is our humble offering to Asha ji. May her music continue to inspire hearts for generations to come. Today, we share a glimpse of this journey with the teaser. The full tribute will be unveiled soon. We hope you all receive it with the same love with which it was created.”

On this World Music Day, we celebrate a voice that has transcended generations, languages, and borders. This tribute began as a dream while Asha Bhosle ji was still with us. We had hoped she would witness the love and gratitude this project carries. Around the world, we… pic.twitter.com/hxr3sOFdtI — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) June 21, 2026



Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12, 2026, at the age of 92. She had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital a day earlier after suffering from extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Doctors later confirmed that she succumbed to multi-organ failure. The legendary singer was laid to rest with full state honours at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on April 13.

With Shah Rukh Khan now confirmed to be part of AR Rahman’s tribute music video, the project promises to honour the enduring legacy of Asha Bhosle.

Also Read: A.R. Rahman’s son AR Ameen speaks after Chennai car accident, says family’s prayers “continue to guide and protect” him

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