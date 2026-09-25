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Bollywood Hungama » News » The Vvaan Morning Box Office Update: Film collects Rs. 57.32 lakh net by 12 noon; PVR and NCR lead the charge » The Vvaan Morning Box Office Update: Film collects Rs. 57.32 lakh net by 12 noon; PVR and NCR lead the charge

The Vvaan Morning Box Office Update: Film collects Rs. 57.32 lakh net by 12 noon; PVR and NCR lead the charge

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's folklore-fantasy The Vvaan opened in cinemas on September 25, and early estimates peg the film's morning nett collection at Rs. 57.32 lakh by 12 noon, driven by a wide release of 1,311 shows across 946 venues in 303 cities.

The Vvaan Morning Box Office Update: Film collects Rs. 57.32 lakh net by 12 noon; PVR and NCR lead the charge

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 11.9% through the morning hours, with the 9 AM to 12 noon slot settling at 12.1% and the noon-to-4 PM band easing slightly to 10.7%. Given how single-screen and multiplex footfalls typically pick up post-lunch in India, where The Vvaan lands by the end of day one will largely hinge on how those later shows perform.

Among states, Maharashtra is out in front with Rs. 13.04 lakh nett from a 12.3% occupancy, though NCR is punching above its weight with Rs. 10.81 lakh nett on a stronger 14.7% occupancy, a sign the Delhi belt is responding more enthusiastically to the film's mythology-driven premise. Uttar Pradesh rounds off the top three with Rs. 6.36 lakh nett and 13.1% occupancy.

City-wise, Mumbai leads with Rs. 6.94 lakh nett at 15.6% occupancy, with Delhi close behind at Rs. 4.54 lakh nett and 15.1% occupancy. Bengaluru has chipped in Rs. 2.43 lakh nett, also at a healthy 15.6% occupancy, interestingly outperforming both Mumbai and Delhi on the occupancy front despite trailing on collections.

The national chains tell a similar story of steady, if unspectacular, early trade. PVR tops the list with Rs. 16.08 lakh nett at 20.3% occupancy, followed by INOX at Rs. 12.52 lakh nett and 17.9% occupancy. Cinepolis has added Rs. 4.90 lakh nett, with occupancy at 16.0%.

Directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, The Vvaan blends mythology and forest lore, with Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari and Anup Soni rounding out the cast. With the bulk of the day's shows still ahead, the evening and night trends will be key in determining how the film's opening day ultimately shapes up.

More Pages: The Vvaan Box Office Collection , The Vvaan Movie Review

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