Batwara 1947 Box Office Morning Update: Sunny Deol starrer collects Rs. 1.14 crore by 12 noon; eyes Rs. 8 crore+ opening

Batwara 1947 has opened on a moderate note at the box office, with the Sunny Deol starrer witnessing a subdued response during the morning shows. The period drama, set against the backdrop of India’s Partition, is now looking to gain momentum through the afternoon and evening shows.

As of 12 noon, Batwara 1947 has collected approximately Rs. 1.14 crore at the domestic box office. The film recorded an overall 7.2% occupancy during the morning shows, indicating a slow start on its opening day.

The film has recorded over 50,069 ticket sales across 636 cities, 1,654 venues and 3,277 shows. While the morning occupancy remains low, the film is expected to witness some growth as the day progresses, particularly during the evening and night shows.

Based on the current trend, Batwara 1947 is likely to collect Rs. 8 crore or more on its opening day, provided it witnesses a significant jump in occupancy during the later shows. The film's performance through the afternoon and evening will be crucial in determining whether Batwara 1947 can achieve the Rs. 8 crore mark on Day 1.

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection