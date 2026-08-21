After Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi are set to collaborate once again. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that the actor-director duo are reuniting for a high-octane action film, which is scheduled to go on floors next year.

EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi set to reunite after Batwara 1947, exploring Ghatak sequel

The upcoming project will mark their fifth collaboration, following Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993), Ghatak (1996), and the recently released Batwara 1947. While details are currently being kept under wraps, sources indicate that the project could be a sequel to the 1996 vigilante action film Ghatak, widely regarded as one of Deol and Santoshi's most celebrated collaborations. Whether the film retains the title Ghatak 2 or adopts a new name will depend on logistical considerations. However, the makers are developing it as a Ghatak sequel. The official announcement is expected within the next three months, with plans to take the film into production by the middle of next year, subject to Deol's availability.

“Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi have shared a close friendship since Ghayal came out in 1990. Batwara 1947 not only brought them together professionally after nearly three decades but also rekindled their personal bond. They had a great rapport while working on the film and have already discussed another project. In fact, the first narration has already been done, and Santoshi will soon resume work on the final draft,” a source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama.

Deol has an exciting slate of films lined up. He will next be seen playing Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana, which is set to release in theatres during Diwali 2026. He recently wrapped up shooting for Excel Entertainment's Antony, an action thriller co-starring Jyotika and Vijay Varma. He will soon return to the sets of Ramayana to shoot for the second chapter of the epic. Deol is also said to be in talks with Mythri Movie Makers for Jaat 2, although the project is still in the writing stage.

Meanwhile, Batwara 1947 has received appreciation from audiences for placing humanity above religious identity against the backdrop of Partition, one of the most traumatic and defining chapters in India's history. Although the film has underperformed at the box office, it has been viewed by some as a fresh voice at a time when films addressing communal divisions have become increasingly prominent.

Also Read: Rajkumar Santoshi questions audience hesitation over Sunny Deol playing a Muslim in Batwara 1947; asks, “If Spiderman’s name was Aslam Sheikh, would they reject him?”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.