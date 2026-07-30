Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Update: Tom Holland starrer swings to a phenomenal start; collects Rs. 27.15 crore by noon, eyes blockbuster Rs. 55-60 crore opening

The web-slinger has returned and so have the crowds. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has kicked off its theatrical run in spectacular fashion, registering a thunderous response across India on its opening day. The film has already collected Rs. 27.15 crore by 12 noon, signalling a start that comfortably ranks among the biggest ever for a Hollywood title in the country.

The momentum has been driven by a combination of strong advance bookings and impressive walk-in audiences. Screening across 9,391 shows in 1,351 cities, the film has maintained a healthy 43.1% overall occupancy during the first half of the day. The response began on a high note with 44.3% occupancy in the morning, while the afternoon shows are currently running at 41.8%. With evening and late-night shows traditionally contributing the lion's share of business, exhibitors expect collections to accelerate significantly as the day progresses.

Premium formats continue to be the biggest draw. The English 3D version has emerged as the film's strongest contributor, accounting for Rs. 11.44 crore, while the Hindi 3D version has added another Rs. 7.28 crore. The figures underline the franchise's wide reach, with audiences opting for both the original language and dubbed versions in large numbers.

Region-wise, the film has found particularly strong support in southern India and key metropolitan markets. Karnataka has recorded the best occupancy among major states at 40%, followed by Delhi-NCR with 37% and Maharashtra with 32%. Among cities, Hyderabad has emerged as the standout performer with 58% occupancy, while Bengaluru has registered 42% and Mumbai has clocked 32%, reflecting healthy demand across India's biggest exhibition centres.

Multiplex chains have once again played a decisive role in the film's performance. PVR INOX and Cinepolis together have contributed approximately Rs. 14.25 crore by noon, highlighting the exceptional response in premium cinema locations.

At its current pace, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is comfortably heading towards an opening day in the Rs. 55 crore to Rs. 60 crore range. If the evening and night shows witness the expected surge, the superhero entertainer is likely to close its first day with one of the strongest opening-day totals ever achieved by a Hollywood release in India, setting the stage for a phenomenal opening weekend.