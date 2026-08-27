ZEE 5’s flagship crime drama Rangbaaz is returning for a fourth chapter. A little over a month after its official announcement, Rangbaaz Season 4 is moving into production. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that shooting will begin next week in Bhopal, where the team will shoot extensively for about two months, with plans to wrap the schedule by November.

EXCLUSIVE: Rangbaaz Season 4 shooting begins next week; Grahan director Ranjan Chandel to helm new season

The new season is being directed by Ranjan Chandel, best known for helming JioHotstar’s 2021 critically acclaimed crime drama series Grahan. Sources say the makers have brought him on board to raise the bar of the franchise even further with a more violent, brutal and action-oriented narrative rooted in crime, politics, ambition and power. The show will mark his first major project since he stepped away from Ekta Kapoor’s The Sabarmati Report (2024) over creative differences.

Rangbaaz Season 4 will be mounted on a larger scale than the previous seasons and promises a wider canvas, a larger narrative and more intense conflicts. While it will feature an all-new story, the series will retain the franchise’s reputation for exploring the dark worlds of notorious gangsters and political strongmen in India’s heartland. Stepping into the lead role this time is Mohit Raina, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Vijay Raaz, Arunoday Singh, Pawan Malhotra, Zoya Afroz and Rahul Dev. Ashutosh Rana and Manu Rishi Chadha round out the principal cast. Also joining the new season is television actress Kanikka Kapur, who was most recently seen in Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947.

Produced by JAR Pictures, the new season of Rangbaaz revolves around an ordinary young man with aspirations and ideals whose shattered dream pulls him into the underworld. As circumstances shift, ambition begins to dictate his choices, drawing him into a world where every decision carries consequences. The show is slated to premiere on ZEE 5 in early 2027.

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