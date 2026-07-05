comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Alpha Box Office: Sees growth on Saturday, gets into double digit score » Alpha Box Office: Sees growth on Saturday, gets into double digit score

Alpha Box Office: Sees growth on Saturday, gets into double digit score

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Alpha managed to show growth on Saturday as Rs. 10.90 crores came in. Friday collections stood at Rs. 9.12 crores, so this is some growth, which is good. More so, since after the film released and all around negative comments started filling in the social media, it seemed like it would be all over on Friday night itself. However, that has not been the case.

Alpha Box Office: Sees growth on Saturday, gets into double digit score

This also goes on to show that while social media trolling and selective criticism has been rather brutal, audiences are in a mood to at least check out what Alpha is all about. Yes, the film does have certain problematic things but it’s not that there is no entertainment quotient whatsoever. When watched as a popcorn entertainer, which relies on some cool action blocks, then it works and perhaps that’s what bringing in young audiences at premium multiplexes in major urban centres.

The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer has now also crossed Rs. 20 crores mark at the box office as the two day total stands at Rs. 20.02 crores. Today, there would be further growth which means around Rs. 32 crores weekend is on the cards. This would still be less than first day collections of practically all Spy Universe movies barring War 2 but then it is what it is, as the numbers would still be better than what most expected from Alpha pre-release.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection , Alpha Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra's ex-manager Prakash Jaju takes legal action against Rajpal Yadav, Bhaiaji Superhit producer Mahendra Dhariwal, Dhaakad producer Sohel Maklai over unpaid loans

EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra's ex-manager…

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan’s next gets an exciting title – Wicked Sunny

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan’s…

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi faces delay as CBFC withholds clearance certificate despite title change

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi faces delay as…

Ibrahim Ali Khan starrer Diler plans to hit theatres around Diwali 2026: REPORT

Ibrahim Ali Khan starrer Diler plans to hit…

BREAKING: Dia Mirza features in a crucial special appearance in Alpha

BREAKING: Dia Mirza features in a crucial…

SCOOP: After Lagaan, Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowarikar's next is titled Lalkaar

SCOOP: After Lagaan, Aamir Khan and Ashutosh…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification