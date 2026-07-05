Alpha Box Office: Sees growth on Saturday, gets into double digit score

Alpha managed to show growth on Saturday as Rs. 10.90 crores came in. Friday collections stood at Rs. 9.12 crores, so this is some growth, which is good. More so, since after the film released and all around negative comments started filling in the social media, it seemed like it would be all over on Friday night itself. However, that has not been the case.

This also goes on to show that while social media trolling and selective criticism has been rather brutal, audiences are in a mood to at least check out what Alpha is all about. Yes, the film does have certain problematic things but it’s not that there is no entertainment quotient whatsoever. When watched as a popcorn entertainer, which relies on some cool action blocks, then it works and perhaps that’s what bringing in young audiences at premium multiplexes in major urban centres.

The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer has now also crossed Rs. 20 crores mark at the box office as the two day total stands at Rs. 20.02 crores. Today, there would be further growth which means around Rs. 32 crores weekend is on the cards. This would still be less than first day collections of practically all Spy Universe movies barring War 2 but then it is what it is, as the numbers would still be better than what most expected from Alpha pre-release.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources