Filmmaker Sajid Khan is reportedly set to collaborate with Akshay Kumar once again, marking a reunion between the director and actor more than a decade after their last film together. According to Filmfare, the duo is preparing to work on a new project that has already received the green light from the production house.

Sajid Khan set to reunite with Akshay Kumar for new film: REPORT

A source close to the development revealed, “Sajid Khan will direct Akshay Kumar again. Their new film has been green lit by the production house. Sajid is currently working on Yashvardhan Ahuja's film with Nitanshi Goel. Once that's wrapped up, Sajid and Akshay will shoot their film in London.”

Sajid Khan and Akshay Kumar previously worked together on Heyy Babyy, Housefull and Housefull 2, establishing a successful director-actor combination. Their collaboration, however, came to a halt in 2018 when Sajid stepped down as director of Housefull 4 after facing multiple sexual harassment allegations during the #MeToo movement.

At the time, Akshay had indicated that he would be willing to work with Sajid again if the filmmaker was acquitted. The reported reunion comes as Sajid is gradually returning to direction with Hero Ki Horrorine, a horror-comedy that marks the Bollywood debut of Yashvardhan Ahuja, son of actor Govinda. Nitanshi Goel, who gained recognition with Laapataa Ladies, is paired opposite him in the film.

Hero Ki Horrorine is backed by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, along with producer Amar Butala. The same production house is reportedly associated with Sajid and Akshay's upcoming project.

After completing Hero Ki Horrorine, Sajid is expected to head to London with Akshay to begin shooting the new film. However, details regarding the project's title, genre and additional cast members have not been revealed yet. The reported collaboration could mark a new chapter for the filmmaker-actor duo, whose previous films together were among their notable commercial outings.

Also Read : Ektaa R Kapoor joins hands with Amar Butala for Sajid Khan’s horror-comedy Hero Ki Horrorine

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