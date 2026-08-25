The film is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on September 11, 2026.

The wait for a closer look at Haiwaan is finally over. After the teaser sparked curiosity around the film’s dark and unpredictable world, the trailer has now been released, giving audiences a glimpse of the intense face-off between Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

Akshay Kumar vs Saif Ali Khan: The Haiwaan trailer sets up a gripping face-off

Akshay Kumar plays the Haiwaan, while Saif Ali Khan takes on the role of a blind man, setting up an unusual and tense chase between the two characters. The trailer builds a dark atmosphere as the two find themselves on opposite sides of a gripping cat-and-mouse game.

Director Priyadarshan uses the background score to build suspense throughout the trailer. The visuals and pacing further add to the mystery, hinting at a theatrical thriller centred around the confrontation between the two leads.

Akshay Kumar appears in one of his darker roles, while Saif Ali Khan takes on the challenging part of a blind character. The cast also includes Boman Irani as a judge and Saiyami Kher as a cop. Shriya Pilgaonkar and Sharib Hashmi also feature in pivotal roles, adding more layers to the story.

The trailer keeps the central conflict under wraps while raising a key question: when Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s characters finally come face to face, who will emerge victorious? Haiwaan is produced under KVN Productions and Thespian Films by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Trailer of Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan starrer Haiwaan to release digitally on August 25

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

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