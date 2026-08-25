Haiwaan's trailer has finally been released, and it gives a closer look at Saif Ali Khan's role in the film. The trailer revealed that Saif is playing a visually disabled character who is being hunted by Akshay Kumar. This is the first time that Saif is playing the role of a visually challenged character. Director Priyadarshan has now opened up about the actor playing the part. He revealed that he had a simple piece of advice for Saif: keep your eyes open.

EXCLUSIVE: Haiwaan director Priyadarshan reveals how he helped Saif Ali Khan portray a visually challenged man

“The first thing I told him was, ‘Open your eyes completely, do not blink and think in your mind that you can't see.’ Saif said, ‘This is the best advice I ever got,'" Priyadarshan said.

“For years, we have seen people acting blind, and we feel a little artificial about it. Because I have seen blind people much more confident. When I went to the blind school, I couldn't believe those boys were blind, because they move as if they can see everything,” he said, adding that he has observed visually challenged people ‘don’t search’ when they are navigating through the room.

“They know people by sound. They can understand people by smell. So, these qualities, when I explained, (Saif understood that) this much research is there on this character. He was pretty happy. He said, okay, good, I'm very happy that I have done this,” the filmmaker shared.

“(When Haiwaan releases) you'll see that there's no overacting; he played it very naturally,” the director shared.

Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan will be seen in cinemas on September 11. Sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar vs Saif Ali Khan: The Haiwaan trailer sets up a gripping face-off

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.