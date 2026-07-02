Alpha Box Office Prediction: Film to open in Rs. 7-8 crores range, is the first spy universe movie to arrive as an underdog

After seeing a change in its release date a couple of times, Alpha would now be finally arriving in theatres this Friday. The film was supposed to arrive in Christmas weekend last year but then it was pushed ahead. The official reason given was that the film needed time in post production and then find a right release slot. It’s a different matter though that now it’s arriving between two comedy biggies Welcome To The Jungle and Dhamaal 4. That said, despite a couple of other movies arriving as well, it’s finding the biggest release. Also, it has managed an optimal showcasing for itself.

This is the newest offering from the spy universe and traditionally these films have found the biggest release and a solo arrival, with a blockbuster showcasing. While Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan were the biggest testimony of that, subsequent release Tiger 3 and War 2 also were amongst the biggest releases in India. Comparatively, Alpha is seeing a relatively much smaller release and that’s to do with two reasons. First and foremost there has been a lot of negativity around spy universe especially after War 2. Secondly, this one is a female led affair with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari running the show, and that has its own limitations.

As a result, for the first time ever, a biggie like this is actually arriving like an underdog. Expectations are really minimum from the film and it would actually pleasantly surprise audience if the film manages to entertain even reasonably. One hopes that it does so that the spy universe stays alive and we get to see Pathaan and Tiger films back in action. For now, the film would be opening in Rs. 7-8 crores range and if the content ends up entertaining then there is an outside chance of good growth in the evening, hence leading to even 9 crores mark.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection