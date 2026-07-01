Welcome To The Jungle Day 6 Box Office Estimate: Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs. 6 to 6.5 cr. on Wednesday

The Akshay Kumar-led Welcome To The Jungle has seen a routine midweek drop at the box office on Wednesday. After staying steady on Tuesday with collections of Rs. 8.78 crore, the comic caper witnessed a decline on Day 6, as the weekday effect came into play.

According to early estimates, Welcome To The Jungle has collected Rs. 6 to Rs. 6.5 crore on Day 6, that is Wednesday. The film had opened at Rs. 14.80 crore on Friday, followed by Rs. 20.19 crore on Saturday and Rs. 24.55 crore on Sunday. After a strong opening weekend, it collected Rs. 8.24 crore on Monday and showed a slight jump on Tuesday with Rs. 8.78 crore.

The Wednesday number marks a drop of around 29 percent from Tuesday, which is on expected lines for a midweek working day. The film’s six-day total, excluding paid previews, now stands at approximately Rs. 82.78 crore. Including paid previews of Rs. 3.93 crore, the overall total stands at approximately Rs. 86.71 crore.

The weekday trend indicates that Welcome To The Jungle is still holding on to a respectable number after its strong weekend. The film will now look to stay steady on Thursday and enter its second weekend with enough momentum to push further at the box office.

All eyes are now on the film’s Day 7 performance. A stable Thursday will help Welcome To The Jungle close its first week on a healthy note and set the stage for its second weekend run.