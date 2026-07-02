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Bollywood Hungama » News » Alpha Box Office: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari film sells 11,000 tickets in national chains; eyes Rs. 7 crore opening day » Alpha Box Office: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari film sells 11,000 tickets in national chains; eyes Rs. 7 crore opening day

Alpha Box Office: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari film sells 11,000 tickets in national chains; eyes Rs. 7 crore opening day

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The much-awaited Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-led Alpha is set to hit the big screen on Friday, July 3, and the advances opened on Wednesday morning. The mega-budgeted YRF Spy Universe film has sold around 11,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis - as of Thursday at 11 AM, and is looking to close its pre-sales around the 30,000 tickets mark.

Alpha Box Office: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari film sells 11,000 tickets in national chains; eyes Rs. 7 crore opening day

These would be decent results for a female-led action film, though a lot of work remains to be done through the walk-ups. At the moment, Alpha is tracking to open in the range of Rs. 6.50 crores to Rs 7.50 crores, which gives it a platform to record a trend of sorts in the long run. It's an expensive film, so an upward trajectory through the weekend and a strong hold on Monday would be a must, even after recording a reasonable start.

The film is showing some movement in the urban areas, though sales outside the national chains are not upto the mark at this point of time. It is facing competition from Akshay Kumar's comedy, Welcome To The Jungle, and the same is posing an overlap in the tier 2 and tier 3 centres.

Alpha is looking to revive the YRF Spy Universe after War 2, and the early signs signal some interest in the audience, and now it's on the content to do the talking.

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

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