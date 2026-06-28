Welcome To The Jungle Day 3 Box Office Estimate: Akshay Kumar starrer roars on Sunday; set to collect Rs. 26 crore

The Akshay Kumar-led comic caper, Welcome To The Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, has recorded an excellent Sunday at the box office in India. After showing good momentum through the weekend, the film witnessed a major jump on Day 3, powered by strong walk-ins across key circuits.

According to early estimates, Welcome To The Jungle had collected around Rs. 24 crore by 9 PM on Sunday and is now all set to close Day 3 in the range of Rs. 26 crore to Rs. 27 crore. This is a strong number for the film and indicates that the family and mass audience have come out in solid numbers over the weekend.

The jump was visible throughout the day. After clocking 40 per cent plus occupancy in the afternoon shows, the film saw evening shows rising to 50 per cent plus occupancy across several centres. Maharashtra, Gujarat and NCR were on fire and together contributed nearly 50 per cent of the collections, clearly emerging as the driving force behind the Sunday surge.

Among the cities, Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad were the top three performers for the film. While Mumbai continued to lead with strong footfalls, Delhi and Ahmedabad also put up excellent numbers, helping the film consolidate its Sunday total.

The national chains have also delivered a healthy contribution. PVRInox and Cinepolis together accounted for nearly 48 per cent of the collections on Day 3, while the balance has come from mass centres and non-national chain properties. This is an encouraging sign as the film is working across both multiplexes and mass pockets.

With a Sunday estimate of around Rs. 26 crore, Welcome To The Jungle is expected to record a strong opening weekend. The comic entertainer has clearly benefited from the weekend audience, especially families and walk-in viewers, and the next major test will now be the Monday hold.

The eyes are now on the weekday trend. If Welcome To The Jungle manages to stay steady on Monday, the film will be in a strong position to enjoy a healthy run in the days to come.