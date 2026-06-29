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Bollywood Hungama » News » Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Has a VERY GOOD weekend, all set to enter Rs. 100 Crore Club in Week One » Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Has a VERY GOOD weekend, all set to enter Rs. 100 Crore Club in Week One

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Has a VERY GOOD weekend, all set to enter Rs. 100 Crore Club in Week One

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Welcome To The Jungle is a success story and now it’s about how much bigger it can turn out to be in weeks to come. It’s a sigh of relief for Bollywood since the industry really needed a big grosser that worked across the country and that too at single screens as well as multiplexes in A, B and C centres. It was Akshay Kumar’s own Bhooth Bangla that was the last big grosser and now Welcome To The Jungle is set to surpass that total rather comfortably.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Has a VERY GOOD weekend, all set to enter Rs. 100 Crore Club in Week One

The film collected higher on paid previews and then first day as well, and now Sunday has turned out to be far ahead as Bhooth Bangla had managed Rs. 21.50 crores and now Welcome To The Jungle is much bigger. As much as Rs. 24.55 crores came in for the Akshay Kumar led multistarrer and these are simply superb collections, especially when one looks at growth that has come from Friday (Rs. 14.80 crores).

Now, all eyes are on the kind of hold that the film sees today. Given the kind of trending that has been seen and momentum, which is on the film’s side, a double digit number is what it would be aiming for. However, the fact also needs to be considered that Friday was a partial holiday or Moharram, which means in real terms the day stood at Rs. 12-13 crores. To get a double digit today would mean a drop of just around 20%. As long as Rs. 9-11 crores come in today, that would be a very healthy day and it would add on to the overall total of Rs. 59.54 crores.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection , Welcome To The Jungle Movie Review

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