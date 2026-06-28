Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs. 4.75 cr. by 11 AM on Day 3; likely to cross Rs. 25 cr. on Sunday

After showing growth on Saturday, Welcome To The Jungle has taken a strong start on Sunday, Day 3, at the box office. The Akshay Kumar-led comic caper has collected around Rs. 4.75 cr. nett by 11 AM, indicating a clear jump over the first two days at the same stage.

To put things in perspective, the film had collected around Rs. 2.36 cr. nett by 11 AM on Friday and Rs. 2.81 cr. nett by 11 AM on Saturday. In comparison, the Day 3 figure of Rs. 4.75 cr. nett is a significant jump and shows that the Sunday family audience has started coming in strongly. The film is up by around 101% from Friday morning and nearly 69% from Saturday morning at the same time marker.

In terms of occupancy, Welcome To The Jungle opened to around 16% occupancy in the morning shows on Sunday. The early afternoon shows have witnessed an even better trend, with occupancy rising to around 25%. This is a healthy sign for the film, as Sunday usually sees the best footfalls for family entertainers, especially in the afternoon and evening shows.

Among states and territories, Maharashtra, NCR and Gujarat emerged as the top three contributors in terms of collections. Interestingly, NCR recorded higher occupancy than Maharashtra and Gujarat, continuing its strong trend for the film since the opening day. The circuit has remained one of the better-performing belts for Welcome To The Jungle, and Sunday seems to be further strengthening that trend.

Among cities, Mumbai, Delhi and Pune led the charge. All three cities recorded occupancies in the range of 25% to 30%, which is a positive sign for the film’s urban performance. Pune, in particular, continues to hold well after edging out Bengaluru among the top cities on Saturday morning.

The national multiplex chains have once again contributed a major chunk to the film’s business. PVR INOX and Cinepolis together collected around Rs. 2.35 cr. which accounts for approximately 50% of the film’s all-India collections till that point. This indicates that the national chains continue to remain the key drivers of the film’s weekend performance.

Going by the morning trend, Welcome To The Jungle is likely to cross the Rs. 25 cr. nett mark on Day 3. If the afternoon, evening and night shows continue to grow as expected, the film can put up a strong Sunday total and close its opening weekend on a healthy note. After a fair Friday and a better Saturday, the Sunday trend suggests that the film is finally seeing the full benefit of the weekend audience.