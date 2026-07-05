Alpha Day 3 Morning Box Office Update: Collects Rs. 2.59 cr. by 11 AM, jumps 48%; Sunday headed towards Rs. 14–15 cr.

The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha has registered a strong start on its third day at the domestic box office. As of 11 AM on Sunday, the YRF spy thriller had collected approximately Rs. 2.59 crores, compared to Rs. 1.75 crores during the corresponding period on Day 2. This represents an impressive growth of around 48%.

The film recorded morning-show occupancy of approximately 12% on Day 3. The early afternoon shows have witnessed a further improvement, with occupancy rising to around 18%, indicating that the film is gaining momentum as the day progresses.

Among the states, Maharashtra, NCR and Gujarat emerged as the top three markets in terms of collections. Maharashtra registered occupancy of approximately 14%, while NCR recorded the strongest occupancy at around 21%. Gujarat followed with occupancy of nearly 10%. At the city level, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru were the leading contributors to the film’s collections. Delhi topped the list with occupancy of around 24%, followed by Mumbai at approximately 17% and Bengaluru at around 18%.

The national multiplex chains continued to account for a significant share of the film’s business. PVR INOX and Cinepolis together contributed approximately Rs. 1.51 crores, representing nearly 58% of Alpha’s all-India collections.

Based on the strong morning growth and the improvement visible in the early afternoon shows, Alpha is currently headed towards a Day 3 collection in the range of Rs. 14 crores to Rs. 15 crores, provided the momentum sustains through the evening and night shows.