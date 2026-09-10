Thursdays are increasingly becoming a day of conflict and intense discussions for exhibitors. Last week, a deadlock emerged over show-sharing between Mirzapur The Movie and Hanuman Ansh. This week, single-screen cinemas are facing an even trickier situation as they try to accommodate not just the two holdover hits but also the latest release, Haiwaan.

Thursday DEADLOCK AGAIN! Mirzapur The Movie, Hanuman Ansh, Haiwaan leave single screens STRUGGLING to divide shows

However, this week’s deadlock is an exception. A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “There’s no fight as such. The holdover films are doing exceptional business. Mirzapur The Movie had a huge weekend and continued its dream run in the weekdays. Hanuman Ansh, too, is rock-steady. Their advance for the weekend is impressive in the multiplexes. Hence, theatres want to play these two films as well as Haiwaan. But that’s becoming an issue.”

The source added, “Mirzapur The Movie has a run time of 3 hours and 17 minutes. While Hanuman Ansh is 2 hours and 30 minutes long, the duration of Haiwaan is 2 hours and 44 minutes. So, effectively dividing the shows between these 3 films is nothing short of a challenge.”

As of 2:30 pm on September 10, advance booking for either of the three films is yet to open in single-screen cinemas of Mumbai like Plaza, Citylight, Star City, Chitra, New Excelsior, Gold Santacruz, PVR Le Reve, Regal, MovieTime Dahisar, MovieMax Andheri East, Gold Santa Cruz, Maratha Mandir, MovieTime Suburbia, Bharatmata, etc. Even two-screen theatres like Mukta A2 Lalbaug, Topiwala MovieTime Malad, etc. haven’t opened their plans.

Anand Cinema in Thane has decided to show only Mirzapur The Movie in all shows. Nishat Cinema, meanwhile, will only play Haiwaan. Ajanta CineX has accommodated 3 shows of Haiwaan and one show each of Mirzapur The Movie and Hanuman Ansh. As for the iconic Raj Mandir in Jaipur, Hanuman Ansh, will be played at 9:00 am, Haiwaan at 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm, while Mirzapur The Movie will be played at 6:15 pm and 10:00 pm. It now remains to be seen how the other single screens manage to crack the best programming for the coming week.

Also Read: Trade experts AMAZED by Mirzapur The Movie’s box office performance: “It’s a case study”; predict a new trend: “At least 10 films will be made based on web series”

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