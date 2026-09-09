Akshay Kumar and Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s upcoming sci-fi alien survival-action thriller Samuk is gradually bringing together an interesting ensemble. The latest name reportedly associated with the project is actor Viineet Kumar Siingh.

Viineet Kumar Siingh set to join Akshay Kumar in sci-fi thriller Samuk: Report

According to sources close to the development, the Mukkabaaz and Gangs of Wasseypur actor is said to be playing a key role in Kanishk Varma’s directorial. While details about the characters and storyline are being kept under wraps, Singh’s reported inclusion adds another intense performer to the film’s cast.

“Viineet has a certain rawness and physicality and the director felt he was the perfect choice for this character. His presence brings a different energy to the ensemble, and the part requires an actor who can bring intensity without overplaying it,” reveals a source.

The source further adds, “The casting of Samuk is being shaped by a clear creative vision. The makers aren't simply looking at conventional choices; they want performers who can bring credibility and individuality to this world. Viineet is known to immerse himself physically into his characters, so he is sure to blend into the world and make it his own. Singh will join Kumar on a major mission in the film. His role is pivotal to the narrative, with the two characters sharing one of the strongest bonds in the film.”

Singh has earned recognition for his performances across different genres. His work in Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz was particularly noted, while his portrayal of Danish Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur remains among his early career highlights. He has since appeared in films such as Gold, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Saand Ki Aankh, Jaat and Chhaava, among others.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, Samuk brings Akshay Kumar and Vipul Amrutlal Shah together again after 13 years. Directed by Kanishk Varma, the project has reportedly been in development for more than two years and is currently being filmed in London.

The film is being mounted as a large-scale theatrical project that combines science fiction with survival, action and horror elements. With Akshay Kumar leading the cast, the makers are reportedly keeping the details of the characters and plot closely guarded.

Samuk is expected to release in 2027 and is being positioned as a genre-driven theatrical spectacle.

For now, the exact nature of Viineet Kumar Siingh’s character remains under wraps, leaving audiences to wait for more details about his role in the film.

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More Pages: Samuk Box Office Collection

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