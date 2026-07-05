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Bollywood Hungama » News » Welcome To The Jungle Day 10 Box Office Estimate: Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs. 9.50-10 crore on second Sunday; lifetime nears Rs. 112 crore » Welcome To The Jungle Day 10 Box Office Estimate: Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs. 9.50-10 crore on second Sunday; lifetime nears Rs. 112 crore

Welcome To The Jungle Day 10 Box Office Estimate: Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs. 9.50-10 crore on second Sunday; lifetime nears Rs. 112 crore

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Akshay Kumar-led Welcome To The Jungle witnessed healthy growth at the box office on its second Sunday. The comic entertainer benefited from the weekend holiday and continued to attract family audiences across key centres.

Welcome To The Jungle Day 10 Box Office Estimate: Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs. 9.50-10 crore on second Sunday; lifetime nears Rs. 112 crore

According to early estimates, Welcome To The Jungle has collected in the range of Rs. 9.50 crore to Rs. 10 crore on Day 10. The film had recorded encouraging growth through the day, although the final collection has settled slightly below the Rs. 11 crore-plus trajectory indicated by the evening trend.

The second Sunday performance represents a solid jump over the film’s second Saturday collection. The growth was driven by improved occupancies during the afternoon and evening shows, with metropolitan markets and national multiplex chains continuing to contribute significantly.

With its second Sunday collection estimated between Rs. 9.50 crore and Rs. 10 crore, the lifetime India nett collection of Welcome To The Jungle now stands at approximately Rs. 112 crore.

The film has recorded a respectable second weekend and will now look to maintain steady collections during its second Monday and the remaining weekdays. The weekday hold will determine how much further Welcome To The Jungle can add to its lifetime box-office total.

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection , Welcome To The Jungle Movie Review

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