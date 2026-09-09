Over the years, Drishyam has grown beyond blockbuster films to become one of Indian cinema’s most loved and celebrated family thriller franchises. Vijay Salgaonkar’s world has kept audiences hooked, sparked endless theories and conversations, and had millions rooting for him every step of the way. Now, with anticipation for the final chapter at an all-time high, the wait is finally over! The much-awaited trailer of Drishyam The Conclusion is here, setting the stage for the biggest battle yet. Ajay Devgn returns as the iconic Vijay Salgaonkar,but this time, Jaideep Ahlawat stands firmly in his way as SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar, a formidable new force determined to uncover the truth once and for all.

Drishyam The Conclusion trailer out: Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj take on Ajay Devgn in final chapter

Picking up from where Drishyam 2 left off, Drishyam The Conclusion takes the franchise into thrilling new territory with a fresh story and an entirely new screenplay. As Rajveer Singh Tomar takes charge of the seemingly impossible case, Vijay finds himself facing one of his most relentless challenges yet. Prakash Raj raises the stakes further, while Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor return to a world where the past refuses to stay buried. With old secrets resurfacing, unanswered questions closing in and new forces entering the game, the trailer promises an electrifying battle of wits where every move could change everything.

Celebrating the franchise's scale, fandom and legacy, the makers brought Drishyam The Conclusion back to where it all began: Goa, the world synonymous with Vijay Salgaonkar and his unforgettable story. The trailer launch became an immersive Drishyam experience, taking the media and influencers through iconic locations from the films, reliving memorable moments and stepping straight into Vijay Salgaonkar’s world, before culminating in a grand trailer unveiling in Panaji with the cast and makers. The cast Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Mrunal Jadhav graced the occasion along with Director, Writer and Producer Abhishek Pathak and producer and Head — Hindi & English Entertainment (Streaming, TV & Studios), JioStar - Alok Jain and producer and Head of Star Studio18 Ajit Andhare and Producer Kumar Mangat.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam The Conclusion stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav among others bringing together a powerhouse ensemble for the ultimate chapter of the celebrated franchise.

Presented by Star Studio18, the Panorama Studios production is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam The Conclusion is all set to release theatrically on October 2, 2026.

Also read: BREAKING: Drishyam The Conclusion trailer cleared by CBFC with U/A 16+ rating; makers return to Goa for star-studded trailer launch

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