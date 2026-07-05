Alpha Day 3 Box Office Estimate: Alia Bhatt–Sharvari starrer collects Rs. 13.5–14 cr. on Sunday; has a Rs. 35 cr. opening weekend

The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha witnessed healthy growth at the domestic box office on its third day. According to early estimates, the YRF spy thriller is expected to collect in the range of Rs. 13.5 crores to Rs. 14 crores nett on Sunday.

The film had begun Day 3 on a strong note, collecting approximately Rs. 2.59 crores by 11 AM, compared to Rs. 1.75 crores during the corresponding period on Day 2. This represented growth of nearly 48%. By 5 PM, Alpha had collected approximately Rs. 9.83 crores nett across India, registering growth of around 45% over the corresponding period on Saturday. However, the growth during the evening and night shows appears to have moderated, resulting in a final estimate below the earlier projection of Rs. 15 crores or more.

The film registered morning occupancy of approximately 12%, which improved to around 18% during the early afternoon shows. Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru remained the leading cities in terms of collections, while Maharashtra, NCR and Gujarat were the strongest state-wise markets.

The national multiplex chains continued to contribute substantially to the film’s business. PVR INOX and Cinepolis together had collected approximately Rs. 1.51 crores by 11 AM, accounting for nearly 58% of the film’s all-India collections at that point.

With an estimated Day 3 collection of Rs. 13.5–14 crores, Alpha has concluded its opening weekend with approx. 35 cr.. The film’s performance on Monday will now be crucial in determining whether it can sustain momentum during the weekdays.