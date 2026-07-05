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Bollywood Hungama » News » Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Shows VERY GOOD JUMP on Saturday and GROWS by over 55%, will aim for second weekend of around Rs. 20 crores » Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Shows VERY GOOD JUMP on Saturday and GROWS by over 55%, will aim for second weekend of around Rs. 20 crores

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Shows VERY GOOD JUMP on Saturday and GROWS by over 55%, will aim for second weekend of around Rs. 20 crores

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

As expected, Welcome To The Jungle saw very good jump in collections on Saturday as Rs. 6.75 crores came in. On Friday, the film had netted Rs. 4.25 crores, so that’s a jump of over 55%, which is really impressive. It was always on the cards that the film will grow around 40% and the fact that it has gone over and above that is a very good sign indeed.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Shows VERY GOOD JUMP on Saturday and GROWS by over 55%, will aim for second weekend of around Rs. 20 crores

The Akshay Kumar led multistarrer had done well on Friday too when the collections didn’t fall much when compared to Thursday despite the release of Alpha. The Spy Universe film has seen a huge release, which did impact the screens and shows count of the comedy franchise. However, a good film will find an audience regardless of the showcasing available and that’s what happened on Saturday as footfalls went up by a margin right from the morning shows itself. Moreover, this is a kind of family movie which gets its most traction in late afternoon and evening shows, and that’s where the film started coming on its own.

Today, the film has already opened well and with the kind of momentum that’s being seen, it’s a given that the second weekend will close around Rs. 18 crores mark and with some stretch, it could well surpass even Rs. 20 crores milestone. Currently standing at Rs. 102.64 crores, the film is pacing well towards Rs. 150 crores mark and that would be a good overall result for this third in the Welcome franchise.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection , Welcome To The Jungle Movie Review

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