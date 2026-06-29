Welcome To The Jungle passes the Monday test; Akshay Kumar starrer set to emerge a SOLID HIT

The Akshay Kumar led comic caper, Welcome To The Jungle is headed to emerge a hit film at the box office, as the Ahmed Khan directorial has passed the Monday test at the box office in India. According to very early trends, the comic caper is looking to collect Rs. 7.5 to Rs. 8 crores on Monday, taking the total collections in excess of Rs. 71 crores.

The final collections could go higher, depending on the walk-ups towards the evening and night shows, but anything around the Rs. 8 crore mark is a solid result. It's a drop of about 45% from Friday, but note that Friday's business was boosted by the Muharram holiday.

The film has opted for discounted Tuesday, and this should help it see a surge in business tomorrow. Welcome To The Jungle will be looking at earning Rs. 100 crore in the first week alone, and then head for a strong lifetime number.

It faces competition from Alpha on Friday, but the audiences are different, and the Alia Bhatt - Sharvari starrer won't really act as an opponent for the Akshay Kumar led caper.