Sudhir Dalvi suffered a serious health crisis after developing severe sepsis, a life-threatening infection that affected his joints and caused him to lose mobility in his limbs.

Veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi, who is widely remembered for portraying Sai Baba in Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, received financial assistance from several members of the film industry during his recent health crisis. According to a report by BollySpice, the actor was hospitalised in October 2025 after suffering from "life-threatening complications caused by sepsis".

Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan help Sudhir Dalvi as hospital bills cross Rs 15 lakh: REPORT

As his medical expenses continued to rise and reportedly crossed Rs 15 lakh, his family sought financial assistance. Sudhir’s wife, Suhas Dalvi, revealed that several celebrities came forward to support the actor, with Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan among those who helped early on.

"When the news spread that we were unable to meet hospital bills, many from the film industry came forward to help financially. I can't immediately recall all the names. But Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar were among the first to help. There were so many others from the film industry and outside. My husband is best known for playing Sai Baba. So many Sai bhakts came forward to help. Who says we've become a heartless people? The love and generosity after my husband's illness is overwhelming," Suhas told Subhash K Jha for BollySpice.

Suhas also shared that Sudhir is now recovering at home. “He is at home now. He still has to walk with the help of a walker, and his mind is disoriented. But he is happy to be home. So am I. The hospital was not only expensive, the aura of being in a hospital is also very intimidating for a patient.”

The infection severely affected his joints and mobility, resulting in a prolonged ICU stay. In December 2025, the Bombay High Court allowed the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust to donate Rs 11 lakh towards his treatment.

“My husband has received all the medical help he could get. Now it is just prayers that he needs. His recovery is slow. I am myself old and asthmatic. But I am doing my best to look after both of us,” Suhas added.

Sudhir has worked in the entertainment industry for more than three decades. He gained recognition as Guru Vashishta in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and later became widely known for Shirdi Ke Sai Baba. He also appeared in Chanakya, Jai Hanuman, Vishnu Puran, Buniyaad and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, among other projects.

Also Read : Riddhima Kapoor Sahni responds to troll after donating to ailing actor Sudhir Dalvi: “Everything in life is not about optics”

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