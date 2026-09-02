Exactly a month is left for the release of Drishyam The Conclusion and the excitement is slowly building up. The first look posters of the star cast were released last week and now all eyes are on the trailer.

BREAKING: Drishyam The Conclusion trailer cleared by CBFC with U/A 16+ rating; makers return to Goa for star-studded trailer launch

It has come to light that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently passed the trailer of Drishyam The Conclusion. The promo has a run time of 2 minute and 52 seconds and has been passed with a U/A 16+ certificate on September 1.

We have further learned that the theatrical trailer will be launched with a lot of fanfare in Goa. The entire star cast will be present at the event, which is expected to take place on Tuesday, September 8 or Wednesday, September 9. Incidentally, the trailer launch event of Drishyam 2 (2022) also took place in Goa and was a memorable affair.

In Drishyam The Conclusion, Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar alongside Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor while Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj enters the Drishyam world as Rajveer Singh Tomar and Indrajith Shetty respectively. Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav also return to the world of Drishyam.

Tabu returns as Meera Deshmukh, a character whose relentless pursuit of justice now takes a deeply personal turn, as she seeks revenge for the loss of her son, while Rajat Kapoor returns as Mahesh Deshmukh, a father still carrying the weight of a loss that changed his family forever. Expanding the world further, Jaideep Ahlawat makes his entry into the franchise as Rajveer Singh Tomar - SP Crime Branch, bringing a formidable new presence into Vijay Salgaonkar’s story. Prakash Raj joins as Lawyer Indrajith Shetty, adding another powerful dimension to the forces surrounding Vijay and his family.

Presented by Star Studio18, the Panorama Studios production is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam The Conclusion is all set to release theatrically on October 2, 2026.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn begins shooting for untitled horror thriller; reunites with Shaitaan makers Panorama Studios

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