Earlier today, Bollywood Hungama exclusively broke the news that Esha Dharmendra Deol has signed Malamaal Weekly 2. We now bring to you an exclusive quote from the talented and beautiful actress, confirming that she’s indeed a part of the much-awaited comic caper.

EXCLUSIVE: Esha Dharmendra Deol CONFIRMS signing Malamaal Weekly 2: “Script is absolutely hilarious; EXACTLY what I needed – fun, light-hearted, full of laughter”

Esha Dharmendra Deol began by saying, “This is exactly what I needed – something fun, light-hearted and full of laughter. After completing two very different films – the horror-comedy Ghungat and the SYG: Sambarala Yeti Gattu – I was really looking forward to doing a complete comic caper, and Malamaal Weekly 2 came along at just the right time.”

Esha further said, “Having done films like No Entry (2005), Shaadi No 1 (2005) and One Two Three (2008), comedy is a space I’ve always loved and really wanted to come back to. The script is absolutely hilarious, and I genuinely think everyone is going to love it. I’m just so happy to be part of a film that’s all about fun, laughter and pure entertainment.”

Bollywood Hungama was the first one to confirm in February 2026 that Malamaal Weekly 2 is in the works. Two months later, in April 2026, we revealed that Amit Joshi of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) fame has been signed to direct the comic caper. While we reported last week that Raveena Tandon and Parineeti Chopra have joined the cast of Malamaal Weekly 2, we also confirmed on August 11 that Shilpa Shirodkar has signed the comic caper, marking her grand comeback to Bollywood after 26 years. Later, we reported that Fardeen Khan, Elvish Yadav, Rajpal Yadav, Mahesh Manjrekar and Soniya Bansal have also been locked for Malamaal Weekly 2 as well.

Malamaal Weekly 2 is expected to go on floors in November 2026. The film will feature a completely new storyline. However, it will retain the core thematic flavour of the original – a group of ordinary people in a small town, driven by poverty, greed and the prospect of sudden wealth, finding themselves caught in an increasingly chaotic situation.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Esha Deol and Bigg Boss fame Soniya Bansal join the Malamaal Weekly 2 cast

More Pages: Malamaal Weekly 2 Box Office Collection

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