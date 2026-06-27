Main Vaapas Aaunga pulls off a stunning box office twist; third Saturday beats Cocktail 2’s second Saturday

In what could be one of the most interesting box office trends of the season, Main Vaapas Aaunga has managed to pull off a rare feat. The film’s third Saturday collections, have gone higher than the second Saturday collections of Cocktail 2.

Main Vaapas Aaunga collected Rs. 4.07 crores on Day 16, that is its third Saturday. On the other hand, Cocktail 2 collected Rs. 3.97 crores on Day 9, its second Saturday, till 8 PM. The difference may appear small in absolute terms (around Rs. 10 lakhs) but the trend is significant. It means that Main Vaapas Aaunga’s third Saturday is approximately 2.5% higher than Cocktail 2’s second Saturday at the same stage of reporting.

This becomes even more noteworthy when one looks at the opening day gap between the two films. Cocktail 2 had opened at Rs. 13.10 crores, while Main Vaapas Aaunga had started with just Rs. 1.28 crores. In other words, Cocktail 2’s opening day was more than 10 times bigger than that of Main Vaapas Aaunga. Yet, two weeks later, MVA has managed to deliver a third Saturday that is ahead of Cocktail 2’s second Saturday.

To be clear, Cocktail 2 is far ahead in total collections. The film had collected Rs. 67.81 crores in its first week and, with Day 8 and Day 9 added till 8 PM, its total stands at around Rs. 75.36 crores. Main Vaapas Aaunga, on the other hand, had collected Rs. 12.46 crores in Week 1, followed by a strong Rs. 22.50 crores in Week 2. With Day 15 and Day 16 added, its total stands at around Rs. 41.83 crores till 8 PM on the third Saturday.

Hence, this is not a comparison of total box office size. Cocktail 2 remains the bigger grosser by a clear margin. But what makes the Main Vaapas Aaunga trend fascinating is the momentum. While Cocktail 2 is moving on a more conventional trajectory after a strong start, while Main Vaapas Aaunga has taken the opposite route. It started small, grew in Week 2 and is now continuing to surprise even in Week 3.

This clearly indicates that Main Vaapas Aaunga is enjoying strong audience traction at a stage when most films begin to slow down. Its Day 16 number is not just higher than its third Friday; it is also more than three times its opening-day collection of Rs. 1.28 crores. That is a rare box office curve and points towards sustained word of mouth.

For the trade, the takeaway is simple. Cocktail 2 has the advantage of scale, opening and cumulative business. But Main Vaapas Aaunga has the advantage of trend. The film is behaving like a genuine word-of-mouth success story, where the audience response seems to be pushing the film upwards instead of allowing it to fade after the first week.

In today’s theatrical market, where films often open big and then drop sharply, Main Vaapas Aaunga has become an exception. Its third Saturday beating Cocktail 2’s second Saturday may not change the overall ranking between the two films, but it does underline one important fact that Main Vaapas Aaunga’s box office journey has become one of the most surprising and discussion worthy stories of the season.