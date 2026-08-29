The actor confirmed that he is unwell and informed fans that his scheduled appearance has been pushed to September 12.

Emraan Hashmi has been diagnosed with Influenza A virus and Swine Flu, as per a medical test report available. The actor, who has been in the news following the success of Awarapan 2, was expected to attend an event in Bengaluru but had to pull out after falling unwell.

Emraan Hashmi diagnosed with Influenza A and Swine Flu; postpones Bengaluru event

The medical report states that Emraan tested positive for Influenza A virus and Swine Flu. While the actor himself confirmed that he has been unwell, he did not disclose details about his diagnosis in his social media post. Reports, however, have asserted that he is currently recovering and has been advised to rest.

Emraan was scheduled to attend a show in Bengaluru. However, owing to his health, the actor could not make it to the event and subsequently took to Instagram Stories to apologise to fans while announcing that the show would be postponed. Sharing the update, Emraan wrote, “Hey Bangalore, I'm really unwell and unfortunately won't be able to make it to the Bangalore show. But picture khatam nahi hua, bas postpone hua hai! I'll see you all at Sunburn Union on 12th September, Saturday. Your tickets will remain valid for the new date. Can't wait to see you guys.”

The actor’s health update comes at a time when he is enjoying attention following the release of Awarapan 2. The film marks his return to the world of the popular franchise and has been among the major talking points surrounding his recent work.

Despite having to step away from his immediate public appearance, Emraan continues to have a busy professional slate. The actor is next gearing up for Gunmaaster G9, directed by Aditya Datt. It also stars Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. The teaser of the action film was unveiled earlier this week, and the movie is scheduled to release theatrically on November 27, 2026.

For now, Emraan’s Bengaluru appearance has been rescheduled to September 12, with the actor assuring fans that the event has only been postponed.

Also Read: Awarapan 2’s dream run to be interrupted by Toxic, but trade celebrates its success: “Awarapan 2 is a reasonably priced mid-range film, just like most Vishesh Films ventures. Returns are going to be HUGE”

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