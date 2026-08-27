Actor Manoj Bajpayee has added a land parcel in Pune district to his real estate portfolio. According to property registration documents accessed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix and reported by Business Standard, the actor purchased 4.45 acres of land in Tailbaila village, located in Mulshi taluka, for Rs 1.37 crore.

Manoj Bajpayee buys 4.45-acre land parcel in Pune’s Mulshi for Rs 1.37 crore: Report

The transaction was registered on August 25, 2026. The property spans 1.80 hectares, which is approximately 4.45 acres. Bajpayee paid Rs 6.87 lakhs as stamp duty for the transaction. Based on the registered consideration, the purchase works out to around Rs 30.9 lakhs per acre.

Details of Manoj Bajpayee’s Pune Land Deal

According to the registration documents, Bajpayee acquired the property from Vimalchand Khimraj Jain. The transaction carries a consideration value of Rs 1.37 crore.

The acquisition marks a move beyond the actor’s existing real estate holdings in Mumbai. Bajpayee and his wife, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, have previously been involved in several property transactions in the city, including purchases, sales and leases of residential and commercial properties.

Manoj Bajpayee’s Mumbai Property Investments

In October 2023, Bajpayee and his wife purchased four commercial office units in Mumbai’s Oshiwara area for Rs 32.94 crores. The properties, located in the Signature Building off Veera Desai Road, had a combined carpet area of 7,620 square feet and included nine parking spaces. The transaction attracted a stamp duty of Rs 1.86 crore.

The couple later leased out two of those office units. In April 2025, they entered into a five-year lease agreement with Barcode Influencer Marketing Pvt Ltd. The lease started at a monthly rent of Rs 10.94 lakhs and includes a 5% annual escalation. The agreement also involved a security deposit of Rs 43.7 lakhs and six parking spaces.

Bajpayee and his wife had also sold a 1,247-square-foot apartment in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi in August 2024 for Rs 9 crores. They had purchased the apartment in 2013 for Rs 6.40 crores, according to property records cited by Business Standard.

Also Read: Last Man In Tower to hit theatres on September 11 starring Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Dutta and Boman Irani

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