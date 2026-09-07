Hanuman Ansh Box Office: Film becomes the 6th release of 2026 to cross the Rs. 100 cr mark

Hanuman Ansh has pulled off one of the most unexpected box-office turnarounds of 2026. The devotional drama has now joined the coveted Rs. 100 crore club, becoming the sixth release of the year to achieve the milestone. What makes the achievement particularly remarkable is the amount of time it took the film to get there 30 days, compared with the much faster trajectories of the other five films ahead of it.

According to the latest box-office data, Hanuman Ansh has recorded a lifetime collection of Rs. 125.69 crore, taking it into sixth place among the 2026 releases that have crossed Rs. 100 crore.

The film's journey is in stark contrast to the year's biggest blockbusters. Dhurandhar The Revenge remains the fastest film to cross the milestone, doing so on Day 1, while eventually going on to record a massive Rs. 1,108.09 crore. Awarapan 2 needed just six days to enter the club and has so far collected Rs. 145.92 crore.

Toxic reached the Rs. 100 crore mark in four days and has a lifetime total of Rs. 132.24 crore, while Dhaamaal 4 and Welcome To The Jungle both achieved the milestone in nine days, with lifetime collections of Rs. 163.80 crore and Rs. 130.80 crore, respectively.

What sets Hanuman Ansh apart, therefore, is not simply the Rs. 100 crore figure but the manner in which it got there. Rather than exploding out of the gates, the film has relied on a remarkably sustained run, finding audiences well beyond its initial theatrical release. It has effectively turned the traditional box-office script on its head: instead of front-loading its business, the film has grown into a major theatrical success over several weeks.

That makes Hanuman Ansh one of the genuine surprise stories of the year. A film that took considerably longer than the major star-driven releases to reach Rs. 100 crore has now comfortably put itself among 2026's biggest commercial successes.

And with Rs. 125.69 crore already in the bag, its run isn't looking like it is over just yet.

Fastest Rs. 100 cr grossers of 2026

Dhurandhar The Revenge - Rs. 1108.09 cr - 1 Day

Toxic - Rs. 132.24 cr - 4 Days

Awarapan 2 - Rs. 145.92 - 6 Days

Dhamaal 4 - Rs. 163.796 cr - 9 Days

Welcome To The Jungle - Rs. 130.796 cr - 9 Days

Hanuman Ansh - Rs. 125.69 cr - 30 Days

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection