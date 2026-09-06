comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Box Office Estimate Day 3: Mirzapur clocks Rs. 93 crore opening weekend; jumps to Rs. 37 crores on Sunday » Box Office Estimate Day 3: Mirzapur clocks Rs. 93 crore opening weekend; jumps to Rs. 37 crores on Sunday

Box Office Estimate Day 3: Mirzapur clocks Rs. 93 crore opening weekend; jumps to Rs. 37 crores on Sunday

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal,  Divyendu Sharma and Ravi Kishan led Mirzapur: The Movie is on a record-breaking spree at the box office in India. After collecting Rs. 55.77 crore on the first two days, the Excel Entertainment production is looking to collect in the range of Rs. 37 crore to Rs. 38 crore on Sunday, taking the opening weekend collections to Rs. 93 crore.
Box Office Estimate Day 3: Mirzapur clocks Rs. 93 crore opening weekend; jumps to Rs. 37 crores on Sunday

The film is a SUPER HIT venture, and the hold on Monday has a chance to take it to the BLOCKBUSTER level. The film has collected around Rs. 17 crore in the top 3 national chains on Sunday, which has contributed about 47 per cent to the total business. The single screens went berserk on Sunday, with most of the iconic places running to packed houses all through the day.

The success of Mirzapur: The Movie is an eye-opener, as the film is among the first to transition from OTT to the big screen, paving the way for many more in the near future. The film is turning out to be the much-needed success for Excel Entertainment, which has been on a low in the post Covid times.

The advances for Monday are strong, which means a double-digit day four is on the cards for the gangster drama.

More Pages: Mirzapur - The Movie Box Office Collection , Mirzapur - The Movie Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for Shimit Amin’s Captain India in London after recovering from injury

Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for Shimit…

Khushi Kapoor buys apartment worth Rs 63 lakhs in Mumbai’s Bandra West

Khushi Kapoor buys apartment worth Rs 63…

EXCLUSIVE: Nana Patekar’s The Confession Of Mary set for Toronto International Film Festival Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Nana Patekar’s The Confession Of…

EXCLUSIVE: Asur Season 3 begins shooting; Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti return in lead roles, Gaurav Shukla takes over as director

EXCLUSIVE: Asur Season 3 begins shooting;…

Sayani Gupta gets interim relief in defamation case over copyright dispute around Aasmani

Sayani Gupta gets interim relief in…

REVEALED: Arshad Warsi’s Jeevan Bheema Yojana retitled Jeevan Ya Bheema Con on CBFC’s instruction over similarity to Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana; CBFC also censors 'obscene' visuals and dialogues

REVEALED: Arshad Warsi’s Jeevan Bheema…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification