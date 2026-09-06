Box Office Estimate Day 3: Mirzapur clocks Rs. 93 crore opening weekend; jumps to Rs. 37 crores on Sunday

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma and Ravi Kishan led Mirzapur: The Movie is on a record-breaking spree at the box office in India. After collecting Rs. 55.77 crore on the first two days, the Excel Entertainment production is looking to collect in the range of Rs. 37 crore to Rs. 38 crore on Sunday, taking the opening weekend collections to Rs. 93 crore.



The film is a SUPER HIT venture, and the hold on Monday has a chance to take it to the BLOCKBUSTER level. The film has collected around Rs. 17 crore in the top 3 national chains on Sunday, which has contributed about 47 per cent to the total business. The single screens went berserk on Sunday, with most of the iconic places running to packed houses all through the day.

The success of Mirzapur: The Movie is an eye-opener, as the film is among the first to transition from OTT to the big screen, paving the way for many more in the near future. The film is turning out to be the much-needed success for Excel Entertainment, which has been on a low in the post Covid times.

The advances for Monday are strong, which means a double-digit day four is on the cards for the gangster drama.