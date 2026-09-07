Hanuman Ansh Box Office: Film races past Rs. 100 crore in 30 days; collects Rs. 16.85 crore on Day 30

Hanuman Ansh has turned into one of the most unusual box-office stories of 2026. What began as an extremely modest theatrical run has transformed into a remarkable long-running success, with the film racing past the Rs. 100 crore mark within 30 days of its release. On Day 30, the film added another Rs. 16.85 crore, taking its total to over Rs. 125 crore in the subsequent days.

The journey becomes even more remarkable when one looks at where the film started. Hanuman Ansh opened on August 7 with just Rs. 10 lakh, followed by Rs. 23 lakh on Saturday and Rs. 31 lakh on Sunday. Its first weekend stood at a mere Rs. 64 lakh, while the first week ended at Rs. 1.07 crore. The second week was similarly quiet, taking the film's cumulative collection to just Rs. 1.57 crore.

Then came the turnaround that nobody saw coming.

From Day 16 onwards, the film began showing an extraordinary upward trend. It collected Rs. 95 lakh on Day 16 and Rs. 2.58 crore on Day 17, before delivering Rs. 2.54 crore on Day 19. By the end of its third week, the film had climbed to Rs. 12.66 crore.

The fourth week completely changed the complexion of the box office run. Hanuman Ansh jumped to Rs. 6.68 crore on Day 22, followed by Rs. 9.97 crore on Day 23 and a staggering Rs. 13 crore on Day 24. It continued its momentum with Rs. 5.33 crore on Day 25, Rs. 8.07 crore on Day 26 and Rs. 7.73 crore on Day 27. By the end of Week 4, the film had accumulated Rs. 74.81 crore.

The momentum showed no signs of disappearing in the fifth week. Day 28 brought in Rs. 11.37 crore, Day 29 added Rs. 9.93 crore and Day 30 delivered another Rs. 16.85 crore, a massive 69.69% jump over the previous day.

For a film that needed weeks to find its audience, Hanuman Ansh has now become a genuine box-office phenomenon proving once again that theatrical longevity can sometimes rewrite the story completely.

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection