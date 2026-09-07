Mirzapur – The Movie Box Office: Film surpasses Awarapan 2; emerges as the 4th highest opening weekend grosser of 2026

The Mirzapur phenomenon has officially translated into big-screen numbers. Mirzapur – The Movie has delivered a strong opening weekend at the box office, collecting Rs. 90.95 crore and emerging as the 4th highest opening weekend grosser of 2026.

The film has managed to put itself ahead of several notable theatrical releases this year, most significantly Awarapan 2. The Emraan Hashmi-led action drama had opened to Rs. 81.50 crore over its first weekend and had, until now, occupied the fifth spot on the list. Mirzapur – The Movie has now pushed it down to sixth place, underlining the strength of the franchise and the curiosity surrounding its theatrical debut.

What makes the number interesting is that Mirzapur has traditionally been identified with streaming rather than theatrical cinema. The series built an incredibly loyal following over its seasons, with Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Munna Tripathi becoming pop-culture favourites. Bringing that world to theatres was therefore always going to be an experiment, but the opening weekend suggests that the fan base was more than willing to make the jump from the small screen to the big screen.

At Rs. 90.95 crore, Mirzapur – The Movie is now comfortably ahead of Awarapan 2, while still having some distance to cover before entering the top four. The list is currently headed by Dhurandhar The Revenge, which delivered a staggering Rs. 443 crore, followed by Border 2 at Rs. 129.89 crore, while Toxic occupies third position with Rs. 116.48 crore.

Below Mirzapur – The Movie and Awarapan 2 are Dhamaal 4 with Rs. 64.35 crore, Welcome To The Jungle with Rs. 63.47 crore, The Odyssey (English) with Rs. 56.85 crore, and Bhooth Bangla with Rs. 54.50 crore, Cocktail 2 with Rs. 46.76 cr and Alpha at Rs. 33.48 cr.

For Mirzapur – The Movie, however, the bigger story is not just the ranking. It is the fact that a franchise born and nurtured on streaming has now made a convincing theatrical statement. The real test begins from Monday, but for now, Guddu Pandit and company have plenty to celebrate.

Top 10 Highest Opening Weekend Grossers of 2026

Dhurandhar The Revenge - Rs. 443 cr

Border 2 - Rs. 129.89 cr

Toxic - Rs. 116.48 cr

Mirzapur – The Movie - Rs. 90.95 cr

Awarapan 2 - Rs. 81.50 cr

Dhamaal 4 - Rs. 64.35 cr

Welcome To The Jungle - Rs. 63.47 cr

Bhooth Bangla -Rs. 54.50 cr

Cocktail 2 - Rs. 46.76 cr

Alpha - Rs. 33.48 cr