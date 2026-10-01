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Bollywood Hungama » News » Hanuman Ansh joins Rs. 300 crore club; becomes third 2026 release after Dhurandhar The Revenge and Border 2 » Hanuman Ansh joins Rs. 300 crore club; becomes third 2026 release after Dhurandhar The Revenge and Border 2

Hanuman Ansh joins Rs. 300 crore club; becomes third 2026 release after Dhurandhar The Revenge and Border 2

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Hanuman Ansh has added another major milestone to its extraordinary theatrical run, becoming the third 2026 release to cross the Rs. 300 crore mark at the India box office, after Dhurandhar The Revenge and Border 2. Hanuman Ansh collected Rs. 1.56 crore on Day 55, Wednesday, September 30, taking its India net total to Rs. 301.40 crore.

Hanuman Ansh joins Rs. 300 crore club; becomes second 2026 release after Dhurandhar The Revenge

The Rs. 300 crore club records Dhurandhar The Revenge as having reached the milestone in 3 days and Border 2 that achieved the same in 15 days. Hanuman Ansh, in contrast, reached the landmark on its 55th day, making its route to the club markedly different from the two films that preceded it.

The film's journey has been anything but conventional. Hanuman Ansh opened with only Rs. 0.10 crore and collected Rs. 1.07 crore in its first week. However, its business accelerated dramatically from Week 3 onwards, with the film collecting Rs. 11.09 crore in Week 3, Rs. 62.15 crore in Week 4 and a staggering Rs. 90.65 crore in Week 5.

It subsequently added Rs. 76.37 crore in Week 6 and Rs. 39.41 crore in Week 7, while its eighth weekend alone contributed Rs. 14.57 crore.

With its latest achievement, Hanuman Ansh now sits alongside Dhurandhar The Revenge and Border 2 among the only three 2026 releases to have crossed the Rs. 300 crore India net milestone, underlining just how unusual its long-form theatrical journey has been.

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

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