Films have often influenced the travel plans of moviegoers, inspiring them to visit destinations they have admired on the big screen. Switzerland became a dream destination for many Indians after its picturesque locations were showcased in Yash Chopra's films. Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000) encouraged viewers to explore New Zealand, while Spain found a place on travellers' wish lists after Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011). Similarly, 3 Idiots (2009) made Ladakh's Pangong Lake a must-visit destination. In recent times, two films have once again demonstrated the power of cinema in boosting tourism – Hanuman Ansh and Cocktail 2.

Hanuman Ansh, Cocktail 2 create tourism BOOM: Kainchi Dham witnesses MASSIVE crowds; Italy bookings jump 38%

Last weekend, videos and pictures emerged of tourists and devotees thronging Kainchi Dham near Nainital, Uttarakhand. The surge in footfalls has been partly attributed to the sleeper blockbuster Hanuman Ansh, which is based on the life of Neeb Karori Baba, whose ashram is situated at Kainchi Dham.

A recent report in Bombay Times, published before the October 2 weekend rush, quoted Sanjeev Kumar, General Manager, Naukuchia House, Naukuchiatal – IHCL SeleQtions, as saying, “The interest around Hanuman Ansh, Neem Karoli Baba and Kainchi Dham has renewed attention on the spiritual landscape of Kumaon. Film-led interest can encourage travellers to look beyond the screen and discover the local culture, faith, food, people and landscape. That is when storytelling becomes meaningful for a destination – when a film sparks curiosity and leads to a more personal journey.”

However, the sudden popularity has also brought its share of problems. ThePrint published a detailed report on how locals are struggling to cope with the influx of tourists in the post-Hanuman Ansh era. The report revealed that rooms which normally cost Rs. 2,000-3,000 per night were being offered for as much as Rs. 7,000 during the recent rush. The massive crowds also led to traffic congestion and put pressure on local infrastructure.

This is also an example of the flip side of film tourism, where a destination becomes so popular that it struggles to accommodate the influx of visitors. The situation has prompted authorities to consider stricter measures. According to reports, the administration is planning to introduce a registration system for visitors, initially on weekends, to regulate the crowds and ensure a smoother experience for devotees.

On the other hand, Italy has once again caught the imagination of Indian moviegoers, and the credit partly goes to Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. A significant portion of the film's first half is set in picturesque Italian locations such as Catania, Noto, Siracusa, Castellammare del Golfo, Avola and Milan. These places have been beautifully captured on the big screen, giving viewers yet another reason to consider Italy for their next holiday.

According to the Bombay Times report, Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO, ixigo, revealed, “Since Cocktail 2 was released, bookings on our site to and from Italy are up 38% YoY.”

He further stated, “According to Great Indian Travel Index report, released last year, YoY bookings on ixigo to cities across the Northeast grew sharply, Dimapur +77%, Agartala +48%, and Guwahati and Imphal +44% each, with shows like The Family Man helping bring these destinations into the spotlight. We are seeing the same internationally. Sicily, featured in The White Lotus, The Odyssey and Cocktail 2, is a great example.”

The developments once again underline the influence of cinema beyond the box office. While films can introduce audiences to destinations they may never have considered visiting, the growing popularity of these places also raises questions about whether local infrastructure is equipped to handle the sudden influx. Hanuman Ansh and Cocktail 2 are two contrasting examples of this phenomenon, showing how the magic of the movies can translate into real-world travel, economic opportunities and, at times, unexpected challenges.

Also Read: Vishal Chaturvedi on Hanuman Ansh’s Telugu release: “Hyderabad is the land of Hanuman”

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