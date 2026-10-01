Hanuman Ansh Box Office Day 55: Film crosses Rs. 300 crore in India after 55 days

Hanuman Ansh has officially crossed the Rs. 300 crore mark at the India box office, completing a remarkable turnaround that has transformed the film into one of the year's biggest theatrical success stories. The film collected Rs. 1.56 crore on Wednesday, September 30, taking its India net total to Rs. 301.40 crore. The Day 55 collection was 33.90% lower than Tuesday's Rs. 2.36 crore.

What makes the milestone particularly striking is the journey Hanuman Ansh has taken to get there. The film opened to just Rs. 0.10 crore on Day 1 and collected only Rs. 1.07 crore in its opening week. Week 2 was even lower at Rs. 0.50 crore. The turnaround began in Week 3, when the film jumped to Rs. 11.09 crore, before exploding to Rs. 62.15 crore in Week 4 and Rs. 90.65 crore in Week 5.

The film then added another Rs. 76.37 crore in Week 6 and Rs. 39.41 crore in Week 7. Even its eighth weekend contributed Rs. 14.57 crore, taking the film within touching distance of the landmark before it finally crossed Rs. 300 crore on Day 55.

The latest milestone caps one of the most unusual box-office journeys of 2026, with Hanuman Ansh going from a modest opening to a Rs. 300 crore theatrical run through sustained audience support over several weeks.

The film has now completed 55 days in theatres, while Day 56 is currently LIVE.

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection