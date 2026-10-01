Drishyam 3 Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn goes on a BOX OFFICE RAID; 2.50 lakh tickets SOLD, eyes Rs. 50 cr. opening

Ajay Devgn has raided the box office with Drishyam 3 as the Abhishek Pathak directed thriller is selling tickets like hot cup cakes. As of Thursday at 1 PM, Drishyam 3 has sold 2,50,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis - and is headed for a closing around the 3.25 lakh ticket mark.

The sales are phenomenal all across the board, be it single screens or multiplexes, and evenly poised for the entire weekend. Drishyam 3 is looking at an opening day of Rs. 50 crore, which will lead itself towards a 3-day total around the Rs. 160 crore mark. Given the hype and anticipation around the thriller, Drishyam 3 could surpass the lifetime collections of Drishyam 2 in less than a week.

The early reports about the content of the film are also positive, and the film does have an open run without much of a competition till the release of Ramayana on Diwali, so better legs in the long run are expected.

Drishyam will be the biggest ever start for Ajay Devgn, as well as the biggest till date for a thriller genre in India. The advances are also the biggest ever for Ajay Devgn, by a huge margin.

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