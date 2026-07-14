Evil Dead Burn Day 4 Box Office: Film collects Rs. 2.25 crore on Monday; total stands at Rs. 15.79 crore

Evil Dead Burn collected Rs. 2.25 crore on its first Monday, registering a drop of 56.65% from its Sunday collection of Rs. 5.19 crore.

The horror film had begun its run with paid previews of Rs. 0.62 crore, followed by collections of Rs. 3.01 crore on Friday, Rs. 4.72 crore on Saturday and Rs. 5.19 crore on Sunday. Its opening weekend business, excluding paid previews, stood at Rs. 12.92 crore. With Monday’s collection included, Evil Dead Burn has earned Rs. 15.79 crore nett at the India box office so far.

After displaying strong growth through the weekend, the film recorded the expected weekday decline on Monday. Its performance over the next few days will determine how comfortably it can sustain its theatrical run.