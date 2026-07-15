Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Goes up despite NO BLOCKBUSTER Tuesday offer

It was a fantastic Tuesday for Dhamaal 4 as footfalls actually went up from Monday (Rs. 8.18 crores). The film has anyways dropped less than 50% when compared to the opening day (Rs. 13.72 crores) and now with Tuesday ending up bringing in Rs. 9.33 crores, it’s very good trending.

There was no Blockbuster Tuesday offer but then such things aren’t announced per se, which means those who have a habit of watching a film on Tuesday turned up regardless. Now, when someone makes a plan then they don’t turn back from theatres because the discounted tickets aren’t there, and that’s also a major reason for why the footfalls actually went up, and so did the collections. However, this kind of strategy can be applied only once in a while because majority of films will take this Blockbuster Tuesday offer, which means audiences will continue to be lured by discounted ticket rates.

The film has now also reached Rs. 81.86 crores in just 5 days and the next most interesting milestone would be Rs. 100 crores with the question being that whether this can be accomplished within first week itself. Typically, it has been seen that films do drop on Wednesday and if one goes by the trend of last few films then at best Rs. 7 crores would be loading. However, Dhamaal 4 has pleasantly surprised ever since release which means if by some means it can push to Rs. 8 crores mark, then it would stay in race to hit Rs. 100 crores by close of first week.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources