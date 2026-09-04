Bollywood Hungama was one of the first ones to report yesterday that Toxic’s English version will release in cinemas in India on September 4. The original Kannada version and the dubbed Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions had already hit cinemas on August 26. Word of mouth was terrible and moreover, competition was immense from Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur The Movie. As a result, Toxic’s English version was played in just 11 shows, that too in only four cities – Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram and Noida.

Toxic’s English release turns EMBARRASSING: Only 450 tickets sold across India; collects a paltry Rs. 1.40 lakhs

As per data accessed by Bollywood Hungama, Toxic’s English version earned just Rs. 1.40 lakhs approx. The occupancy was the best in Mumbai and Bengaluru, while fewer than 25 tickets were sold in Gurugram and Noida. In all, around 450 tickets of the film were sold on the first day. With the film already facing outright rejection and the English version recording such poor collections, its showcasing is expected to reduce further on Saturday, September 5, and Sunday, September 6. At this rate, the lifetime collections of Toxic’s English version might not even reach the Rs. 10 lakh mark.

The total collection of Toxic across all languages on September 4 is around Rs. 1.50-1.60 crores. The Kannada version has contributed around Rs. 75-80 lakhs, while the Hindi version accounted for around Rs. 70-75 lakhs, as per early estimates. The extended first-week collections of Toxic’s Hindi version stand at Rs. 130.09 crores. The drop from Thursday, September 3, to Friday, September 4, is significant, as the Hindi version had netted Rs. 2.54 crores on Thursday. It now remains to be seen whether Toxic’s Hindi version will be able to cross the Rs. 150 crore mark.

Also Read: Toxic’s English version to release in India on September 4; is 18 minutes shorter than the Indian-language versions

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