Mirzapur Box Office Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi and Ravi Kishan starrer smashes records; opens at Rs. 25 crore on Friday

The Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal and Ravi Kishan led Mirzapur: The Movie has embarked on a strong start at the box office in India. According to early estimates the gangster drama has opened in the range of Rs. 25 crore to Rs. 26 crore on Friday, going past the industry projections in the range of Rs.15 crore to Rs 20 crore.

The film has collected in the range of Rs. 12 crore nett in the national multiplexes chains, contributing about 50 percent to the total collections. There were reservations around this at the time of announcement as never before has a series been converted into a feature film for the big screen in India.

The film benefitted owing to Janmashtami on Friday, and the real value without holiday will be in the range of Rs. 17 crore, which is also humongous. Mirzapur will be aiming at an opening weekend in the vicinity of Rs. 80 crore, and with positive word of mouth, it will easily double up in the long run and hit Rs. 160 crore in the lifetime.

The film will end up being a super hit venture with strong ROI, as the digital value is also solid owing to the strong recall on the OTT world. There won't be much growth on second day, but if the film manages to stay at similar numbers on day 2, it will be enough to take it past the finish line.