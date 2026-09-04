Mirzapur The Movie Morning Box Office Update: Film collects Rs. 6.89 Cr by 12 noon; likely to enter double digits on opening day

The wait is finally over for fans of Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and the Mirzapur gang, with Mirzapur: The Movie arriving in cinemas to a solid morning response. According to early estimates, the film has collected Rs. 6.89 crore nett by 12 noon on day one, with its strong theatrical footprint of 5,490 shows across 678 cities and 1,828 venues driving the opening.

The film recorded an overall morning occupancy of 25.8% between 9 AM and 12 noon. With evening and night shows typically witnessing stronger footfalls, the film is well placed to cross the double-digit mark on its opening day, provided the momentum sustains through the day.

The Hindi-speaking markets, which turned the web series into a cultural phenomenon, are leading the charge. NCR tops the state-wise chart with Rs. 1.19 crore nett, narrowly ahead of Uttar Pradesh at Rs. 1.16 crore nett. The strong showing in UP, the fictional heartland of Mirzapur, underlines the franchise’s deep connect with audiences in the region. Gujarat follows with Rs. 81 lakh nett, collected across 245 venues and 854 shows, with a morning occupancy of 23.4%.

Among cities, Delhi leads with Rs. 55.04 lakh nett from 190 shows across 47 venues, recording 38.3% occupancy. However, Lucknow has emerged as the standout market in terms of audience response. The city recorded an impressive 56.8% occupancy, the highest among the major cities, collecting Rs. 28.37 lakh nett from 100 shows.

Mumbai contributed Rs. 27.78 lakh nett from 276 shows across 77 venues, with occupancy at 16.2%, indicating scope for growth through the afternoon and evening.

Among national chains, PVR leads with Rs. 1.64 crore nett from 768 shows across 182 venues at 35.8% occupancy. INOX follows with Rs. 1.12 crore nett from 658 shows and 161 venues, while Cinepolis has contributed Rs. 51.91 lakh nett.

With nearly Rs. 6.9 crore already collected by noon, Mirzapur: The Movie is off to a promising start. The evening and night trends will determine whether the film can comfortably cross the double-digit mark on day one.