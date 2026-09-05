Box Office: Hanuman Ansh scores an ALL TIME RECORD on 5th Friday; defeats Dhurandhar by a MARGIN

The devotional epic based on the life of Neeb Karori Baba - Hanuman Ansh - is headed to emerge a blockbuster of epic proportions as the film is on a record breaking spree at the domestic box office. Hanuman Ansh has scored the biggest ever 5th Friday in the history of Hindi cinema, as the estimates are indicating the 29th day collections in the range of Rs. 10 crore.

With this, the total collections of Hanuman Ansh stands at Rs. 80 crore, and the film is on track to hit the Rs. 100 crore club in its 5th weekend. The film has broken the 5th Friday record of Dhurandhar by a margin of 30 percent. For those unaware, Dhurandhar earned Rs 9.7 crore on its 5th Friday, and Hanuman Ansh is looking at 5th Friday in the range of Rs. 10 crore to Rs. 11 crore.

The film is made on a nominal budget and is easily looking at the biggest ROI of all time in Hindi. It's difficult to put a number for the lifetime of Hanuman Ansh, but the way it's moving, the Rs. 200 crore mark should not be a distant dream.

Hanuman Ansh is a BLOCKBUSTER and will soon emerge an All Time Blockbuster too. The film could break the 5th week record of Dhurandhar in the 5th weekend itself, and that itself speaks volumes about the theatrical run of this miraculous saga.

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection