Actress Ahsaas Channa has joined the cast of the upcoming third season of the crime thriller series Asur. The actress has begun filming for the JioHotstar series and will share screen space with returning cast members including Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Vishesh Bansal and Shweta Basu Prasad.

Ahsaas Channa joins Asur 3 alongside Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti, begins shooting

Shooting for Asur 3 is currently underway and is expected to continue until December 2026. The makers are reportedly planning to release the new season on JioHotstar in mid-2027.

Speaking about joining the series, Ahsaas said, “I am beyond thrilled to join Asur 3, especially after being one of the biggest fans of the show. It feels surreal to have this opportunity to work alongside some of the most talented actors, including Arshad Warsi sir, Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra. Amongst everything else, I promise that Asur 3 will take the thrill and intensity several notches,”

The first two seasons of Asur were directed by Oni Sen, who is currently associated with Operation Safed Sagar. The upcoming season will be directed by Gaurav Shukla, who previously served as the writer of the first two seasons. Shukla will also produce the third season.

The series, which combines elements of crime, mythology and psychological thriller, has previously followed forensic expert Nikhil Nair, played by Barun Sobti, and CBI officer Dhananjay Rajpoot, played by Arshad Warsi, as they investigate a series of murders linked to a larger mystery.

With Ahsaas Channa now joining the cast, Asur 3 will introduce another addition to the ensemble as the story moves into its next chapter.

Also Read: Birthday Special! 6 times Ahsaas Channa stunned us with her fashion A-game

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