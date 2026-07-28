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Bollywood Hungama » News » Box Office: Spider-Man: Brand New Day set to defeat Avengers: Endgame in India; tops Rs. 35 crore in advance booking » Box Office: Spider-Man: Brand New Day set to defeat Avengers: Endgame in India; tops Rs. 35 crore in advance booking

Box Office: Spider-Man: Brand New Day set to defeat Avengers: Endgame in India; tops Rs. 35 crore in advance booking

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Tom Holland led Spider-Man: Brand New Day has set the box office on fire in India, as the superhero saga is headed to score an all-time record for a Hollywood film. As per the current advance booking trends, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has a shot at defeating Avengers: Endgame to take the no. 1 opening for a Hollywood film in India.

The Marvel Superhero film has clocked an advance booking of Rs. 35 crores for the opening day alone, and that's with about 36 hours still to go for the release day. The final advance for Spider-Man: Brand New Day could be as high as Rs. 50 crores, which more or less seals a record-breaking start in India.

For those unaware, Avengers: Endgame opened at Rs. 53.50 crores, and Spider-Man will be targeting a start in the vicinity of Rs. 55 to 60 crores. The walk-ins would be low as almost everything in the metros should be sold out in advance.

The film has sold around 3.75 lakh tickets in the top 3 national chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis - and is looking at a final advance in the vicinity of 5 lakh tickets for the opening day alone. That's not all, the pre-sales are phenomenal in the non-national chains as also the single screens, which means that the exhibitors are set to go on a crazy ride.

Spiderman is set to score history, as the film is commanding terrific sales for the extended opening weekend too, and the four-day business could be as high as Rs. 225 crore in India.

More Pages: Spider-Man: Brand New Day (English) Box Office Collection , Spider-Man: Brand New Day (English) Movie Review

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