Drishyam: The Conclusion trailer will be released on September 9. Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in the Abhishek Pathak directorial, releasing on October 2.

Drishyam: The Conclusion trailer to be out on September 9 ahead of release on Gandhi Jayanti 2026

The makers of Drishyam: The Conclusion have announced the release date of the film’s trailer. The trailer for the Ajay Devgn starrer will be unveiled on September 9, ahead of its theatrical release on October 2, 2026.

Drishyam: The Conclusion trailer to be out on September 9 ahead of release on Gandhi Jayanti 2026

The announcement was made with a new poster featuring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and other members of the cast. The accompanying message hints at a fresh threat for the Salgaonkar family, suggesting that the characters will once again find themselves under scrutiny.

“Iss baar khatra aur bhi bada hai. Salgaonkar parivaar...wapas ghere mein hai ⚠️,” the makers wrote while announcing the trailer release date.

Drishyam: The Conclusion is presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak, who has also co-written the screenplay with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.

The film has been produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. While details about the storyline are currently under wraps, the poster and announcement suggest that the Salgaonkar family will once again face a difficult situation.

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Shriya Saran reprising her role as Nandini Salgaonkar. The Drishyam franchise follows Vijay and his family as they navigate the consequences of a crime and the investigation surrounding it.

The trailer, scheduled to release on September 9, is expected to offer the first substantial look at the latest chapter in the franchise.

Drishyam: The Conclusion is scheduled to release theatrically on October 2, 2026.

Also Read: BREAKING: Drishyam The Conclusion trailer cleared by CBFC with U/A 16+ rating; makers return to Goa for star-studded trailer launch

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