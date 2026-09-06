Box Office: Mirzapur ROARS on 2nd Day; Pankaj Tripathi and Ravi Kishan starrer clocks Rs. 31.3 crore on Saturday

The Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma and Ravi Kishan led Mirzapur: The Movie has set the box office on fire in India. After a start of Rs. 24.47 crore, the gangster drama had a solid growth on the second day with Saturday collections of Rs. 31.3 crore. With this, the two-day total of this gangster drama stands at Rs. 55.77 crore.

The film is doing phenomenal business all across the board - be it multiplexes or the single screens. The film is showing growth despite coming off a partial holiday, and this is a great sign, talking volumes about the acceptance from cinema-going audiences. There should be another strong day on Sunday, which should take the weekend business to Rs. 90 crore plus, with a strong chance of hitting the Rs. 95 crore mark.

Mirzapur: The Movie has broken all norms, as it's the first from the digital world to take over the theatrical audience, and this should pave the way for many more in the years to come. This is the first breakout from the digital world on the big screen, and the eyes are on what comes next from here on.

Mirzapur is a hit film, and the hold on weekdays will tell us if it can emerge as a super hit or a blockbuster.