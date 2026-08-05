Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Film collects Rs. 66 lakhs on Day 26; total reaches Rs. 158.49 crore

Dhamaal 4 continued its decent theatrical run on its fourth Tuesday, registering a noticeable jump in collections. The comedy entertainer collected Rs. 0.66 crore on Day 26, taking its cumulative box office total to Rs. 158.49 crore. The film witnessed a 22.22% increase compared to its fourth Monday collection of approximately Rs. 0.54 crore. The growth indicates that the film continues to attract audiences even after completing more than three weeks in cinemas.

On Tuesday, Dhamaal 4 sold 56,413 tickets across 2,312 shows held at 936 venues nationwide. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 14.40%. The morning shows began with an occupancy of 7.50%, which nearly doubled to 14.40% during the afternoon. The evening and night shows improved further, registering occupancies of 15.10% and 17.70%, respectively.

After collecting Rs. 4.48 crore during its fourth weekend, the film has maintained a steady hold on the weekdays. With its total now standing at Rs. 158.49 crore, Dhamaal 4 is gradually moving towards the coveted Rs. 160 crore milestone and remains one of the most successful comedy films in recent times.